A beloved alternative rock station has officially made its return.

iHeartRadio Canada announced Thursday morning the rebrand of Pure Country 89 to 89X, Windsor's Alternative.

The shift back to 89X began at 8:08 a.m. this morning.

89X initially launched on May 13, 1991. It became one of the most influential modern rock radio stations in North America before switching to Pure Country 89 in November 2020.

After a five-year hiatus, 89X returns with a bold, classic look and a fresh yet familiar sound.

&nbsp;

Brad Gibb, Program Director of 89X, says Windsor residents were asking for the station to return.

"People from Windsor love a Windsor thing, and this is one of those great Windsor things. For the 30 years that 89X was around previously, it was one of the most influential modern rock stations in North America. Bringing this brand back in what looks and feels like its original form - like when it launched back in 1991 - is just a really good feeling."

He says it will be fresh but nostalgic for those who used to listen to 89X.

"It's going to be an inclusive radio station, if you're in with us, then we're in with you. It's going to feel like it did on day one, where it's just a different spot. We're all about what's happening in and around our community, in and around alternative lifestyle and culture in this city and this area, and just welcoming to all."

Gibb says the first and last song played on 89X was Stop! by Jane's Addiction - which was a major Easter egg for the station's return.

"We knew that that song needed to be the song that started this version of 89X, and the interesting thing with that song is that it does start with 20 seconds of a Spanish woman talking. So we decided to put the audio cues out in Spanish, and if you translated it you could figure out what was going on."

Gibb says online job applications are still open for a morning and afternoon announcer until September 1, 2025.

89X is available at 88.7 FM and online at 89XRadio.com.

All iHeartRadio Canada stations are available across Canada via live stream on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app.