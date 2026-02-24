Windsor police say they have identified a suspect who allegedly ransacked a business and drank beverages inside before leaving four hours later.

Police released pictures of a suspect last week as part of the investigation and on Monday announced they have identified the suspect, but there is no word if any charges have been laid.

Employees arrived at a business in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue and discovered the premises had been ransacked shortly after 8 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Police say a computer monitor was reported stolen, and beverages had been removed from a refrigerator, consumed, and discarded inside the business.

Through investigation, officers determined that an unknown male suspect unlawfully entered the business the previous evening and remained inside for more than four hours.

The suspect is wanted for breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence (place other than a dwelling).