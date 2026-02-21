Windsor police are asking the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly ransacked a business and drank beverages inside before leaving four hours later.

Employees arrived at a business in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue and discovered the premises had been ransacked shortly after 8 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Police say a computer monitor was reported stolen, and beverages had been removed from a refrigerator, consumed, and discarded inside the business.

Through investigation, officers determined that an unknown man suspect unlawfully entered the business the previous evening and remained inside for more than four hours.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, with a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey hoodie, a black toque, black pants, bright blue Under Armour running shoes with red laces, and a black backpack.

The suspect is wanted for break-and-enter and commit an indictable offence (place other than a dwelling).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner