OTTAWA - The ball is in Chrystia Freeland's court, now that Mark Carney has officially launched his campaign to become the next Liberal leader.

Carney announced alongside supporters in Edmonton on Thursday that he plans to run for the Liberal leadership.

Politics watchers will be waiting to hear what Freeland has to say next, as she's widely expected to launch her own bid soon.

The former finance minister is also expected to come out against consumer carbon pricing — a key policy of her own Liberal government.

Government House leader Karina Gould is expected to launch her campaign in the coming days, and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has also indicated he will soon announce his final decision on whether he'll run.

Potential candidates have less than a week left to decide if they will enter the race.