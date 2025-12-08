MONTREAL — Air Transat is poised to begin suspending flights today as the clock ticks down on a strike deadline.

Travel company Transat A.T. Inc., which owns the leisure airline, has said flight cancellations would kick off Monday and ramp up over the next two days ahead of a potential work stoppage Wednesday.

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents 750 pilots at Air Transat, issued a 72-hour strike notice over the weekend.

The union says they want a new collective agreement that boosts wages, job security, working conditions and quality of life.

The two sides have been in Montreal for round-the-clock negotiations over the past week, as the company looks to avert a shutdown on the cusp of the peak holiday travel period.

Aviation data figures suggest the nearly 40 active planes in Air Transat's fleet ferry tens of thousands of passengers on more than 500 flights each week.