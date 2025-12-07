MONTREAL - The union representing 750 Air Transat pilots says they plan to go on strike Wednesday morning unless progress is made at the bargaining table.

The Air Line Pilots Association says it has filed a 72-hour strike notice after failing to find common ground following nearly a year of negotiations with travel company Transat A.T. Inc., which owns the leisure airline.

Transat says it is working around the clock to reach a deal, but that flights will be "gradually suspended'' starting Monday.

Last week the pilots voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary, with ballots cast by 98 per cent of eligible pilots.

A 21-day cooling off period that followed conciliation talks ends on Dec. 10, when the aviators can strike or management can impose a lockout.

The union says it wants the new collective agreement to shore up job security and improve working conditions, compensation and quality of life.