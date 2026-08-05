Air Transat offering flights from Windsor to Cancun

Another opportunity to visit a sunny destination.

Air Transat will be launching a new weekly non-stop service between Windsor and Cancun.

These flights out of Windsor International Airport will operate every Saturday starting December 19, 2026.

This flight will be available alongside the weekly WestJet-Sunwing to Cancun on Monday’s, and seasonal direct flights to Punta Cana on Friday’s.

This flight by Air Transat has been added after weekly flights to Varadero, Cuba were cancelled in mid-February amid a fuel shortage.

Mark Galvin, President and CEO at Windsor International Airport, says this is great news for the region.

“Having Air Transat that come back last year with Punta Cana, adding another destination of Cancun. We’ve had a number of destinations and with the Cuban destinations on pause, having another option for Windsor and Essex County, in the region to escape the cold weather, I guess, for sun destination is wonderful. And Air Transat is just a great partner for YQG.”

He says the demand is there and has shifted since the cancellations to Cuba.

“Punta Cana did very well last year... Air Transat was very happy with that. Cancun’s always been in the top couple of sun destination destinations, even with the Cuban destinations in there. So we’re really looking forward to Air Transat increasing their offerings from Windsor and looking forward to a great sun destination season.”

Galvin says now there are multiple options for those wanting to get away.

“That flexibility can give you a little more if you want to go for more than just a week. And honestly, anywhere around the weekend is where people want to fly. The midweeks are a little harder, but we’ve always been successful regardless of the day. When it’s minus-something here and it’s 80-something somewhere else, I think you’ll fly on any day of the week to get to the sun.”

The seasonal flight will be available through April 25, 2027.