Flights scheduled to Cuba out of the Windsor International Airport will be grounded for the time being.

"It's a difficult situation, and everyone is trying to do their best," says Mark Galvin, President and CEO at Windsor International Airport.

Galvin says the weekly flights to Varadero, Cuba, are cancelled amid a fuel shortage.

Air Canada, WestJet-Sunwing, and Air Transat have already suspended service to Cuba.

Cuban officials cautioned airlines earlier this week that there wasn't enough fuel for airplanes to refuel on the island, as the island attempts to ration its existing energy supply following the stoppage of its primary shipments.

Mexico was forced to halt its oil shipments to the Caribbean island after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on countries that send oil to Cuba. Venezuela had been supplying oil to Cuba up until December.

Galvin says it's out of the airport's control.

"It's a situation that no one wanted to be in in terms of the cancellations to Cuba, and the shortages going on in Cuba, but obviously the airlines have decisions they need to make, and with airline fuel not being available, it's just one of those things that have to happen."

He says Windsor was impacted by this decision.

"They were going out once a week to Varadero, Cuba, on Thursday's. In terms of the reimbursement, you'd have to deal with the airlines on that, I'm not sure the process they have in place, but they were going out once a week to Varadero, Cuba, from Windsor."

He says the flights to Cuba from Windsor saw many travellers.

"All of our sun destinations are very popular, Cancun on Monday's, Cuba on Thursday's, Punta Cana on Friday's. Obviously especially this winter with the winter we've had here those sun destinations have always been popular, and Cuba is no exception."

Galvin says they'll continue to monitor the situation for any changes. He says this seems to be a situation unique to Cuba, and doesn't believe the flights to Punta Cana or Cancun will be impacted.

All three airlines have confirmed they plan to bring travellers back home to Canada.