OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ottawa is working in "full co-operation" with officials in the United States to probe the crash of an Air Canada jet at New York's LaGuardia Airport that killed two pilots Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Carney said the "first job" of the federal government is to work with American colleagues to determine what caused the crash and take steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that a fire truck had been cleared to cross a runway at the airport 20 seconds before it collided with the jet.

Carney also offered his condolences to the families and friends of pilots Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther and praised the men for their life-saving actions.

The airplane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members. Six people remained in hospital as of Tuesday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is also taking part in the U.S.-led investigation.

— with files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in New York