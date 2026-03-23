NEW YORK — Aviation officials say two Air Canada pilots were killed late Sunday when their flight from Montreal crashed into a rescue vehicle on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Kathryn Garcia with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says 41 people were taken to hospital and that 32 have since been released.

She says nine people remain in hospital and that some are in serious condition.

A statement from Jazz Aviation, a regional partner of Air Canada, says 72 passengers and four crew member were on board the plane when it crashed.

Photos show the jet with its cockpit destroyed, wires and flight controls dangling out from the fuselage.

Garcia says the airport will remain closed until at least Monday afternoon as federal aviation experts investigate.