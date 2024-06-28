NEW YORK - Competitive eater Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will take his hot dog-downing talents to an army base in Texas for America's Independence Day.

That's after a falling out with organizers of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in New York.



Instead, the Indiana man will compete against soldiers in El Paso. At Fort Bliss in El Paso, he'll try to eat more that the combined munching efforts of four army soldiers in 5 minutes.



He says that if they each eat 10 hot dogs and buns, they'll have a chance at beating him.



He also says he won't return to New York City contest without an apology from the event organizers.

