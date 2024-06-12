NEW YORK - Organizers of America's perennial July Fourth hot dog eating contest say the reigning champion won't compete this year due to a contract dispute.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut has been competing since 2005 and hasn't lost since 2015.



At last year's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, he downed 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes.

Organizers said Tuesday that the 40-year-old struck a deal with a competing brand.



That's a red line for the Nathan's-sponsored event.



Chestnut fired back on social media Tuesday night, saying the event organizers changed the rules telling his fans: "Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY!"