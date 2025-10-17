Advance voting is officially open today for those casting their ballot in the ward 2 byelection.

Those who are ready to cast their vote can do so on Friday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 18, at Campbell Baptist Church on Wyandotte Street West.

Advance voting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voter notification cards were not issued, and residents do not need one to cast their ballot. Voters are asked to bring acceptable identification when voting.

Those voting are able to ride a Transit Windsor bus for free during advance voting, or on election day. Those using transit just need to inform the bus driver that you are on your way to or from voting.

The ward 2 seat has been vacant since the end of June after Fabio Costante resigned to become the new CEO of the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

Election day will take place on Monday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with seven voting locations available in the ward.

A list of the 15 certified candidates can be found by clicking here.

Election day voting locations: