A sense of pride and joy is how the Chief Relations Officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is describing the Gordie Howe International Bridge connection.

Heather Grondin says it's exhilarating to see the bridge officially connected, after the steel was installed late last week.

The edge girder installation took place on Friday to help connect the two sides of the structure as Bridging North America, the group responsible for construction, prepares to install the final slab later this month.

Grondin says this is a true milestone moment for those working on the bridge, which is scheduled to open in fall 2025.

She adds that people have been watching this construction for over a year now.

"Excitement has really been building as we've been getting closer, and closer to the centre of the river, and to that connection piece. And to be able to have those first connecting pieces in place is really a sense of pride, and joy, and exhilaration for everyone who's contributing to the project."

Grondin says the photo circulating on social media of the two workers shaking hands on the steel beam showed how proud they are.

"The smiles on their faces, the pride that you're seeing coming through the photo, that's really what we're hearing from the workers. Just that excitement of being able to be part of what is history in the making, of being part of that historic moment, it's really an excitement that I'm struggling to put into words."





She says there is still work to be done.



"We're expecting the rest of the components to really be in place over the next couple of weeks, with an overall completion timeline of the structure being the end of June. So, a couple of steps left to go, but overall we're anticipating that to be done by the end of June."

Now that the $6.4-million bridge is officially connected, workers must now clear customs through the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs when they enter the work site.

Despite the bridge itself being slated to be finished this month, work will still need to be done on railings, the multi-use path, electrical work, drainage, the addition of sensors, and lighting.