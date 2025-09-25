Angry and frustrated.

That's how one homeowner in Essex is feeling after significant flooding in the Harrow and Colchester areas.

Geoff Bennett lives on Lakeview Avenue near Seymour Beach and is experiencing his 9th flood in the last 15-years after heavy rain hit the region yesterday.

"Absolutely fuming...I don't know what to do right now... just a standstill."

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a flood warning and Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning - both have since been lifted.

Environment Canada states that approximately 126 mm of rain fell in Harrow, 75 mm fell in Kingsville, while just over 11 mm of rain fell in Windsor.

Bennett says his driveway and main floor flooded and he may need new flooring and electrical work.

"Our drainage system out here, the infrastructure just can't keep up. So, water started coming up through the sewer system and now it hasn't crested yet, it hasn't peaked yet so the water keeps rising, and rising until it comes through the fields."

He says he is frustrated by the infrastructure that continues to fail during a heavy rainfall.

"We have a pumping system that's one beach over from here, and it just can't keep up. If it was an adequate pump - even though we had a lot of water - if it was a little bit updated, I believe it would probably be able to pump a lot more water through. We might not have as much water damage, but the flooding... the pumping system just can't keep up."

This is Bennett's 9th flood in the last 15-years.

"It soaked through my duct work and up to the main floor, so hopefully it doesn't hit the flooring, which then would have to be replaced and the wiring, and everything else, but it's rising."

He adds that he has gone to council to complain about the pumps failing during heavy rain, but the town hasn't done anything.

"I don't know if they really take a lot of consideration to what the people that go through it all the time...I don't think they take it. They seem to have their own ideas, and their ideas are the best ideas I guess."

Meanwhile, Paul Chartier, the President of Harrow Legion Branch 338, says this is the third time the legion has flooded.

"We only had like an inch and a half of water in here because the pumps - like our sump pump - it can't keep up because there was so much water on the road that it was going nowhere."

Chartier says they're hopeful there isn't too much damage.

"As soon as it broke, the rain, everything settled down and then it started to drain. But, it took me 20 minutes just looking for a place to park around here because all the streets were flooded, even the main street was flooded."

County Road 50 between County Road 41 and Wright Sideroad will see repairs being made on Thursday due to significant roadway erosion from flooding in the area.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says the town's pumping stations were unable to keep up with the rain, adding the town doesn't have millions of dollars for infrastructure and is doing the best they can with the resources they have.

The storm was very similar to one that hit on August 23 and 24, 2023 when 214 mm of rain (8.4 inches) fell, prompting Environment Canada to call it a "one in 100 year event".