The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says nearly 100 per cent of elementary students in Windsor-Essex are up to date on their immunization records.

As of Friday, March 20, 99.7 per cent of students have been vaccinated as per the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) requirements.

On March 10, a total of 588 elementary students in the region were suspended from school. However, over the past two weeks, 469 elementary students had suspensions lifted after updating their immunization records with the WECHU.

119 students remain suspended from school.

Students remaining on the suspension list may return to school once they have received required missing immunizations and/or missing immunization record(s) are provided to the Health Unit.

A reminder for secondary school students and families, the deadline to update secondary student immunization records with the WECHU is Friday, March 27.

Secondary students whose records are not updated by this deadline will be suspended from school effective Tuesday, March 31.