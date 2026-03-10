The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting top marks for elementary students across the region when it comes to having updated immunization records, but hundreds still do not have a passing grade.

As of March 10, 98.7 per cent of elementary students in the area are up-to-date with the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) requirements, but a school suspension is now in effect for 588 elementary students.

Elementary students suspended today may return to school once they have received required missing immunizations and/or missing immunization record(s) are provided to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

The act requires children and adolescents attending primary or secondary school to be immunized against mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, meningococcal disease, varicella, and polio or have a valid medical, conscience, or religious belief exemption on file at the health unit.

The act also requires public health units to maintain and review immunization records for every student attending school in Ontario and to enforce a school suspension on students with incomplete immunization records.

As a separate reminder for secondary school students and families, the deadline to update secondary student immunization records with the WECHU is Friday, March 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. In accordance with the ISPA, secondary students whose records are not updated with the WECHU by this deadline will be suspended from school effective Tuesday, March 31, 2026.