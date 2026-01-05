Hannah & Jonny are headed to 89X.

The morning show hosts on 93.9 Virgin Radio are making their way down the hall at 1640 Ouellette Avenue to the 89X studio.

The Morning X with Hannah & Jonny will debut Tuesday, January 6, starting at 6 a.m.

Morning show host Jonny Parks says he can't believe he'll be on 89X.

"89X is so legendary, so iconic; it's the music I loved too, that I grew up on," says Parks.

He says he's excited to join 89X.

"It's crazy," he says. "I wanted to tell people for so long. It's basically all I've ever wanted in a show. We love Virgin. We love getting to know the community and waking up with everyone and having so much fun, but again, getting to play this music that means so much to me on such a legendary station, it just means everything, so I'm over the moon."

Parks says listeners will hear some familiar things.

"Some things are definitely going to be different, but some of the fan favourites, you'll probably be hearing there on 89X as well," says Parks.

The Morning X with Hannah & Jonny will be on the air weekdays from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Hannah Witherbee is currently on maternity leave and will be joining Jonny on 89X in September.

89X relaunched in late August after a five-year hiatus.

The station initially launched on May 13, 1991.

It became one of the most influential modern rock radio stations in North America before switching to Pure Country 89 in November 2020.

Kim Scott and Lexie Farrer are taking over mornings on 93.9 Virgin Radio starting on January 19.