Close to $70,000 has already been raised for this year's Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign in Windsor-Essex.

The campaign launched late last month and has already collected $69,784.

This year's goal is $250,000, which is slightly higher than last year's target of $240,000.

Money raised supports local Salvation Army programs that help individuals and families facing food insecurity, homelessness, and economic hardship.

The campaign runs until December 24.

There are 15 kettle locations across the region this year, positioned mainly in high-traffic shopping areas.

New kettles will be located this week at Costco and the Real Canadian Superstore on Walker Road.

Donations can also be made online or in person at any Salvation Army location.

Those interested in volunteering can register online at www.windsorchristmaskettles.ca.