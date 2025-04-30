Measles cases are skyrocketing in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's (WECHU) website, there have been 62 confirmed cases so far this month.

The health unit says since the beginning of the year, there have been 106 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex.

There were no cases in January, one in February and 43 in March.

Earlier this month, the region's medical officer of health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh urged residents in the area to get vaccinated against measles.

He said most of the confirmed cases are in Leamington and Kingsville and said measles is easily spread among unvaccinated populations.

The health unit also had concerns with large gatherings over Holy Week and Easter and felt the gatherings could lead to a very high transmission of the virus.