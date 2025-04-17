The medical officer of health is urging residents of Windsor-Essex to get vaccinated against the measles.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says since the first case of the highly contagious disease in February, there have been 67 confirmed cases, mostly in the Leamington and Kingsville area.

Dr. Aloosh says measles is easily spread among unvaccinated populations.

The health unit says a high percentage of the current cases involve school-aged children.

Officials say to help prevent the spread of the illness, if a case is confirmed in a classroom, any student who has not received two doses of the MMR vaccine will be excluded from school for up to 21 days.

The health unit also advises people to stay home when they're not feeling well.

Holy Week and the Easter weekend traditionally involve large gatherings, which public health officials say could lead to a very high transmission of the virus.