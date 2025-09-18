Windsor police officers remain on scene for an active investigation in the Remington Park area.

Police responded to the 700 block of Alexandrine Street on Thursday afternoon for a report of a person with a weapon.

Windsor Police have stated on social media that a suspect was shot during the incident.

Police are asking the public to the avoid the area, as well as the neighbouring streets of Capitol, Vanier, Edinborough, Stanley, and Charlotte.

According to police, there is no threat to public safety.

Sean Clinansmith, a resident in the area of the investigation, told CTV Windsor that he got home from an appointment to heavy police presence in the area.

"The cops were telling me to get in my house and go in the basement. And that's when I heard four to six shots... continuously. We went in the house, waited a few minutes, then I decided to go on the back porch and cops with all their guns still drawn."

He says he heard four to six shots fired.

"Four minutes after the initial shots, we heard a single shot. Few minutes after that, that's when the ambulances were allowed to come in, a couple minutes later: cop car, ambulance, cop car, proceeded to go north on Lillian... assuming going to the hospital."

Clinansmith says he's not sure who was shooting at who.

"I don't know if he shot fires or not, all I heard was shots, and that was it."

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the investigation.

AM800 News has reached out to the SIU for further information, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

-with files from CTV News Windsor