Firefighters are on scene of structure fire in the 900 Block of Campbell Avenue, south of College Avenue.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services said three structures were involved with 12 firetrucks on scene with assistance from EMS, Windsor police, Enbridge, ENWIN and Transit Windsor.

The fire investigator was attending the scene with no reported injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.