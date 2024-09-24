A man wanted by Windsor Police in connection with a residential break-in has been arrested.

In the early morning of September 19, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a home in the 1900 block of Huron Church Road.

Officers had stated that the man had forcefully entered the property by kicking open the home's front door, but once inside the suspect was confronted by the homeowners and fled the scene.

On September 21, officers located and arrested the 36-year-old man in the 200 block of Dougall Avenue.

Police say the man has been charged with break-and-enter with intent.