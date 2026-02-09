Construction is well underway on a 332-unit residential development in Tecumseh.

The development is being constructed south of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott just off Sylvestre Drive, on the south side of County Road 22, in an area between Lesperance Road and Manning Road.

Petretta Construction Inc. are the developers behind both projects.

Construction began last spring and eventually will see twin L-shaped four to six storey apartment buildings, each containing 166 rental units, with suites ranging from studio to three bedrooms.

Jonathon Lot, vice-president and partner, Petretta Construction Inc., said they hope to have building one ready for rentals this December and building two ready for April 2027.

"Each building is approximately 150,000 square feet, four-storeys on one side, and six storeys on the other. They're L-shaped buildings," he said.

"We've got building one up and we're currently working on exterior finishes, and all of the interior fit out of the common areas and working within in the suits. We're prepping the foundations and the structural steel for the second building."

Lot said the project has numerous amenities including lots of green space with a pickleball court.

"Between the two buildings you're going to have a fitness facility, yoga room, each building has its own party room if you will, you can rent out," Lot said.

"There's a home theatre, there's a golf simulator, plenty of storage, bike storage."

Lot said this is the start of tremendous growth in and around the Manning Road area including plans for light, mid, and high density residential and potential new schools.

"I think this is the next progression, the next space that we're going to see developed in Tecumseh, so it's pretty exciting. We've got a dealership under construction right down the street, another one starting in about two months, so that whole corridor there is really taking shape," he said.

Lot declined to share the price tag of the project.