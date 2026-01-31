A public meeting has been scheduled in Tecumseh over proposed changes to the official plan for the Manning Road Secondary Plan Area.

A new stormwater plan that uses three ponds instead of one has prompted the town to move from one large central park to four smaller neighbourhood parks placed throughout the area.

The changes affect how future homes, parks, ponds and possible school sites will be arranged in an area that could eventually include about 3,300 homes.

Before council decides whether to amend the plan, the public is invited to share feedback at the public meeting in council chambers at Tecumseh Town Hall on Feb. 24, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.