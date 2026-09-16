33-year-old man killed in Windsor crash, SIU says

The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances around a fatal crash involving a Windsor police officer. (Source: OnLocation_tv/X)

Ontario’s police watchdog has identified the person killed in a crash that followed an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a Windsor police officer observed a pickup truck of interest travelling northbound on St. Luke Road at about 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The pickup truck reportedly did not stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed.

The SIU says the pickup truck then collided with two other vehicles near the intersection of St. Luke Road and Seminole Street, including a Dodge Journey. The 33-year-old male driver of the Dodge Journey died from his injuries.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.

The agency is asking anyone with information, video or photos related to the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or through the SIU’s witness appeal page.