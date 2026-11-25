Windsor police stopped 31 drivers travelling between 130 km/h and 170 km/h during a traffic enforcement campaign in Windsor and Amherstburg on Tuesday.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit also issued 49 additional Highway Traffic Act charges.

Among those charged was a 35-year-old Windsor man accused of driving 170 km/h on the E.C. Row Expressway in a posted 100 km/h zone. Police say he was charged with stunt driving, had his licence suspended for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The enforcement campaign also included RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot checks. Officers checked 556 vehicles and administered two roadside breath tests.

Police say motorists can expect increased patrols and RIDE programs throughout the holiday season as part of the provincial Festive RIDE campaign.

Anyone who suspects an impaired driver is urged to call 911.