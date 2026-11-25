A Windsor driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped by police on the E.C. Row Expressway.

Windsor police say officers with the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 24, after clocking it travelling 170 km/h in a posted 100 zone.

The 35-year-old male driver was charged with stunt driving. Police say his licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The charge also carries additional penalties that may be imposed by the courts.

Police are reminding motorists to obey posted speed limits, noting excessive speed puts all road users at risk.