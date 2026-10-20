30 guns, 38 magazines, and 97 rounds of ammo seized at border points

Five people from the United States have been fined following seizures at border points in Windsor-Detroit.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says there were three incidents over four-days.

On October 7th, officers at the Gordie Howe International Bridge confiscated a prohibited firearm and five rounds of ammunition from two Americans who paid a $1,000 penalty.

The next day, CBSA says a restricted gun and a magazine were taken from a U.S. resident who was fined $1,500.

Then on October 10th, another firearm and magazine were seized from two Americans who were ordered to pay $1,500.

As AM800 news reported last week, there were six incidents at the Gordie Howe Bridge earlier this month involving guns, ammo, brass knuckles, pepper spray, cannabis and other illegal goods.

CBSA says in total, 30 firearms, 38 magazines, and 97 rounds of ammunition — all undeclared — were seized in 6 days at border points in southern Ontario.