CBSA seizes guns, ammunition at Windsor border crossings

More weapons seized at local border crossings.

Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) says from September 29 to October 6, officers seized four firearms, three magazines, and 126 rounds of ammunition at border crossings in Windsor.

Officers also seized three knives, a can of pepper spray, a set of brass knuckles, and eight grams of cannabis.

CBSA says the weapons were all undeclared.

Six seizures happened at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

There was one seizure at the Ambassador Bridge and another seizure at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

According to CBSA, one incident involved a Canadian resident, and the others were all residents of the United States.

Fines varied from $500 to $1,500.