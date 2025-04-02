A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a shooting near downtown.

Shortly after 3 a.m., on Wednesday, April 2, Windsor Police responded to a report of a person with a firearm at a residence in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive East.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers found a spent shell casing, as well as damage from a bullet hole within a residence. Officers also identified the suspect, who had fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., officers located and arrested the man at a home in the 200 block of Crawford Avenue. He's been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person, pointing a firearm, and failure to comply with release order.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation and believe this incident was targeted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contract with Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.