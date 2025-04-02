The public is being asked to avoid the 1200 block of Riverside Drive near Pierre Avenue.
All Windsor police have said is that there is an active investigation.
Police have asked anyone with information or video of the area from around 3 a.m. to contact them.
More details will be provided as they become available.
Police tape is up in the area of Riverside Drive and Pierre Ave. @WindsorPolice say it’s an active investigation. No other details at this time. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/KUDGMSBLWc— Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) April 2, 2025