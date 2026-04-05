Windsor police have charged a 22-year-old woman in connection with a homicide of a 44-year-old man in February.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit arrested Daycota Dunne at a residence in east Windsor around 5:30 p.m. on March 27. She has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the shooting death of 44-year-old Sydney Cox.

Police say Cox was found unresponsive in the parking lot of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan Campus on the morning of Feb. 19. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Investigators previously charged Robert Joseph Labrecque, 25, with first-degree murder. A second man was also arrested, but the charges against him were later withdrawn.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner