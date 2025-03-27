The Windsor Police Service Board has approved a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects for an unsolved murder from 1995.

Diane Dobson was last seen walking down Prince Road at around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 14, 1995. The next day, her battered body was found in a ditch at Windsor’s Brighton Beach.

“There are people out there who know who is responsible for this horrific murder or who have information that can help us solve this crime,” said Inspector Scott Jeffery. “We hope this reward money will encourage these people to come forward and tell us what they know.”

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that she was violently murdered, with a blow to the head as the official cause of death.

More than 30 years later, police say they continue to investigate the tragic murder. Recently, members of the Major Crimes Unit resubmitted evidence utilizing advances in DNA analysis to assist in identifying suspects responsible for the crime.

Investigators are hopeful that developments in DNA technology, as well as new information from the community, will help to solve this case.

Investigators urge anyone with information (including those who have previously spoken to police) to call the new Cold Case Review Unit tip line at 519-255-6700, ext. 4305. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.