A renewed plea for tips on the 30th anniversary of an unsolved murder.

Windsor Police is asking for anyone that has information of the brutal murder of Diane Dobson to come forward.

Dobson - a 36-year-old mother of three - was last seen on February 14, 1995, walking down Prince Road around 5:45 p.m.

The next day, her battered body was found in a ditch at Brighton Beach in Windsor.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Dobson was violently murdered, with a blow to the head as the official cause of death.

Police stated on Friday afternoon during a news conference that members of the Major Crimes Unit will be resubmitting evidence through advances in DNA analysis to assist in identifying any suspects.

Ted Novak, Major Crimes Unit Staff Sergeant, says the police are resubmitting DNA to the Centre of Forensic Sciences to determine if there's suspect information.

"Right now, there's some DNA but there wasn't enough to generate a profile. Now we're hoping that with advances in science that a profile can actually be compared to the data bank, or to a possible suspect that we can then go and get DNA from the suspect and compare it to the crime scene."

He says those who previously provided information are asked to come forward again.

"They have provided statements back 30 years ago, and now as we collate the information and look at that, we realize there may be areas that we want to fine-tune, or we want to zero in on," Novak explains. "So we want them to come forward, or we'll be knocking on their door to get another interview just to find a better timeline, or to identify other leads at that point."

He says Windsor Police is digitizing all records from this case.

"So we're going through all of the reports, all of the files, the autopsy reports that were all paper, organizing, cataloguing, and then digitizing it so it's reviewable on a computer. And we're still in the process of going through that. But at the time, there was no suspects at the time."

The last plea for information about this case by Windsor Police was five years ago, Novak says in that timeframe no new information was provided.

Novak says police always remain optimistic that cold cases can be solved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the new Cold Case Review Unit tip line at 519-255-6700 ext. 4305.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.