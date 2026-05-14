19 sites listed as potential heritage properties in Amherstburg

Amherstburg’s heritage committee is being asked to endorse a list of potential properties for possible heritage designation.

The committee meets Thursday afternoon and will review the proposed list.

Councillor Linden Crain sits on the committee and says 19 properties are currently listed.

He says the sites are listed in priority groups ranging from highest priority to lowest priority.

There are two properties in the highest priority group, the Boblo Dance Hall and 130 Sandwich Street South, which is the former General Amherst High School property.

Crain says committee members will review the ‘Properties of Interest Work Plan’ for properties outside of the Heritage Conservative District.

“Administration would be coming back to council with notices of intent to designate each of these properties before January 1, 2027, which is when the province requiring any properties listed as a property of interest to either be designated or taken off the list,” says Crain.

He says the committee is an advisory committee to council and can’t remove sites from the ‘properties of interest’ list.

“The committee itself is not able to remove items off the list; it would be a council decision, but they can provide their feedback of which ones they would want to see endorsed,” he says.

Crain says he made it clear he’s against designating the former high school property as a heritage site.

“I do respect the will of council,” says Crain. “Council had voted in favour of the notice of intent to designate. We didn’t vote in favour of designating the property just yet, but it is on that list as a priority, as council had passed a motion previously.

There are a number of Boblo properties on the list, including the Carousel House, Sailor’s Monument, Bumper Car Pavilion, Ferry Deck, and Power House.

Last month, Amherstburg council voted in favour of starting the process to designate the former high school property as a heritage site.

The property is currently owned by Valente Development Corporation.

Owner Peter Valente has expressed concerns over the designation.