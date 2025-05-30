Windsor police have charged another G2-licensed driver with stunt driving.

According to police, a 17-year-old driver was clocked Friday morning travelling 96 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Wyandotte Street East.

Police say the driver's licence is suspended for 30-days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

This is the third stunt driving charged issued in the last three days by the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

As AM800 news reported earlier this week, a G2-licensed driver was charged with stunt driving after travelling 130 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Eugenie Street.