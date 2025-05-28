Dangerous speeds put lives at risk.

That's the message from Windsor police after a G2-licensed driver was stopped for travelling 130 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

According to police, members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle on Tuesday in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Eugenie Street.

The driver's licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The driver has also been charged with stunt driving.