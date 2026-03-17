Windsor police have made 12 arrests and have laid 12 criminal charges after a three-day initiative in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

The police service says from March 11 to March 13, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP), in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, conducted an enforcement initiative at apartment buildings in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.

According to police, more than half of the charges laid were related to failure to comply with a release order and breaches of probation.

Last November, police did a similar three-day blitz in the Glengarry neighbourhood, resulting in 19 arrests and 36 charges laid.

At that time, charges included break-and-enter, robbery, assault, and failure to comply with a release order.

Windsor police say the service remains committed to delivering essential support to those in need while safeguarding the community.