Windsor police have arrested 19 people and have laid 36 charges after a three-day initiative in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

According to police, the blitz ran from November 20 to 22 at apartment buildings in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.

Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP), in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, conducted the targeted operation.

Police say charges include break-and-enter, robbery, assault and failure to comply with a release order.

The police service says, "These enforcement actions are part of a sustained, high-visibility program by Windsor Police and local partners aimed at reducing crime and supporting residents in the Glengarry Avenue area."