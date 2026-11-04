Windsor Light Music Theatre Presents: Come From Away

COME FROM AWAY tells the true story of when seven thousand people from across America and around the world landed on the doorstep of Gander, Newfoundland...and the people of Gander “put the kettle on.”

When 38 planes were diverted to a small, Canadian community on September 11th, 2001, the town’s population doubled in an instant. While the world witnessed the worst acts of humankind, the stranded passengers had their faith in humanity restored by the spirited people who comforted those who had come from away.

For tickets and more information click here

We’ll be collecting cash and other nonperishable donations at all 8 performances of Come From Away in support of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and our 23rd Annual Cans for a Cause