The 23rd Annual Cans for a Cause returns Friday, December 11th from 6am - 9pm at Devonshire Mall in support of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul!

The need in our community is at an all time high, and we need your help!

According to Food Banks Canada’s annual HungerCount report, food bank visits have soared to 2.35 million per month in 2026, a 117% increase from 2019.

Ways to Donate:

Stop by our Broadcast inside Devonshire Mall between 10am and 9pm on Friday, December 11th

Visit our Drive Thru Drop Off Location by the Sydney Avenue Mall Entrance, behind the Keg between 6am and 9pm at Devonshire Mall on Friday, December 11th

Donate online anytime here

Call 519-966-2267 between 6am and 9pm on Friday, December 11th

If you wish to register your class please click here

Sponsorship options are available please click here to inquire

Consider running a collection with your family, friends or coworkers.