Windsor-Essex Pride Fest is returning for its 34th year with 10 days of events from July 31 to August 9, 2026. (Source: Windsor-Essex Pride Fest)

The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest is returning for its 34th year with 10 days of events aimed at celebrating diversity, building community and supporting year-round programs for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

The festival runs from July 31 to August 9 and includes a Pride flag raising, Pride in the Park, the Pride Parade, Run for Rocky, Queens of Pride and a number of community events.

Community development coordinator David Lenz says there is programming for people of all ages.

“We try to make the events mostly family friendly because we like the families coming out and we really do enjoy and we love the area that we’re in on Ottawa Street. The Ottawa BIA has been extremely supportive,” Lenz said.

About 7,600 people attended the festival last year, and organizers are hoping to exceed that number this summer.

Lenz says Pride Fest can be a meaningful connection point for people looking for support and community.

“As a person that has not come out, this is an opportunity for them to come out and interact with others that are just like them. If they didn’t know where to go before to find that person, we’re there,” he said.

Lenz added that the annual event helps sustain programs that operate throughout the year, including social programs for seniors and youth.

“We run those programs weekly. So all of these things raise money for us to continue to do those programs throughout the year. That’s where it’s vital,” he said.

“Especially for the youth, we get about 32 kids on the Wednesday and the same amount on the Thursday.”

The festival wraps up Sunday, August 9, with the Windsor-Essex Pride Parade stepping off at 11 a.m. on Ottawa Street, followed by Pride Day from noon to 6 p.m. at Lanspeary Park, featuring live entertainment and community activities.

More information on Windsor-Essex Pride Fest can be found online.