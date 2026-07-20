Straight Talk Windsor is a weekly podcast hosted by an AM800’s Kyle Horner, diving deep into the conversations shaping the Windsor-Essex community. Each episode features engaging interviews with local newsmakers, innovators, and everyday people with extraordinary stories. From breaking regional issues to community culture, the podcast explores the exact topics residents are talking about at their kitchen tables. It offers a mix of sharp journalistic insight and casual, unfiltered dialogue, making it the go-to audio destination for everything Windsor-Essex.