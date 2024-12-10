Rock icons ZZ Top will be performing in Windsor next summer.

The band will take the Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on June 18, 2025, at 8 p.m., alongside The Wallflowers.

ZZ Top has been touring for more than 50 years, selling hundreds of millions of records throughout their career, and received the official designation of "Heroes of The State of Texas," along with being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

ZZ Top consisted of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard, before Hill passed in 2021. Bassist Elwood Francis joined the band after the passing.

The Wallflowers’ lead singer is Jakob Dylan, the son of Bob Dylan.

Songs they are best known for include “One Headlight,” “6th Avenue Heartache,” and “The Difference.”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m.

Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.