"Zootopia 2" has regained the No. 1 spot at the box office with $26.3 million in its third weekend of release.

According to studio estimates Sunday, The Walt Disney Co. animated sequel became the year's second film to gross $1 billion worldwide.

With "Avatar: Fire and Ash" arriving Friday, it was a relatively quiet weekend in theaters.

There were no major new releases, leaving holdovers "Zootopia 2" and "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" to duke it out for the top spot.

The edge went to "Zootopia 2," which has quickly amassed $1.14 billion in ticket sales thanks to its enormous success in China.

"Five Nights at Freddy's 2" collected $15.4 million, a drop of 70% from its above-expectations debut.