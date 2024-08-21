Windsor police are reporting zero impairments after a recent R.I.D.E. program in the city.
According to police, the Traffic Enforcement Unit were out Tuesday night at various locations in the city and checked a total of 530 vehicles.
Police say one roadside test was administered with zero impairments detected.
The police service says officers did issue 53 enforcement actions for speeding, suspended driving and stunt driving.
Last night, members of our Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program at locations in Windsor.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) August 21, 2024
A total of 530 vehicles were checked, with one roadside test conducted and zero impairments detected.
Members also issued 53… pic.twitter.com/0cOQmUdLQb