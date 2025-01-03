The Windsor police traffic enforcement unit is reporting zero impairments after holding a R.I.D.E. program at several locations in Windsor and Amherstburg Thursday night.
According to a social media post, the unit checked 340 vehicle.
Officers however did issue 22 enforcement actions for speeding, driving with a suspended licence, and other violations.
