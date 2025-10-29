Zellers is making a comeback — again.

The discount retailer that's died and been revived several times since its 1928 beginnings will get another relaunch Thursday at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton.

The latest iteration will stick with the original's emphasis on affordable, family offerings but will pare back the variety of merchandise sold and will have much smaller store footprints.

The new Zellers will be stocked with men's, women's and kids' apparel, as well as home goods, luggage and seasonal items, but won't have any toys or pharmaceuticals.

Zellers chief operating officer Joey Benitah says as the chain grows it will add more categories like footwear, and next year, will sell Zeddy teddy bears that you can customize in store.

While he won't reveal where the company will open its next store, he says he hopes to quickly bring Zellers to every major market in Canada.